Wide receiver Krishawn Hogan tried out for the Panthers on Wednesday and he’ll be sticking around the team’s training camp for a while.

The Panthers announced that they have signed Hogan to their 90-man roster. The team had open roster spots, so they did not need to make a corresponding move to clear room for the wideout.

Hogan spent time with the Saints, Titans, Colts, and Cardinals last season, but never saw any action during the regular season. He appeared in eight games for New Orleans in 2019 and two games with the Colts in 2017. His only catch was a four-yarder for the Saints.

With Hogan in the fold, the Panthers currently have 14 wideouts on their roster.

Panthers sign Krishawn Hogan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk