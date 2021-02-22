The Panthers have re-signed another member of their receiving corps ahead of restricted free agency.

Shortly after word broke that they’d re-signed Brandon Zylstra, Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reported that the team will also be holding onto Keith Kirkwood.

Kirkwood signed with the Panthers last April, but injured his collarbone before the season and then missed the rest of the season after hurting it again in his only appearance of the year. Kirkwood caught one pass for 13 yards in that outing and he caught 13 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Saints over the last two seasons.

While Kirkwood didn’t have much chance to show off his skills last season, he’s familiar to head coach Matt Rhule. Kirkwood played for Rhule at Temple along with teammates like wideout Robby Anderson and quarterback P.J. Walker.

Panthers re-sign Keith Kirkwood originally appeared on Pro Football Talk