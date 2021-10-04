Panthers sign Kamal Martin to active roster, waive Michael Jordan

The Panthers announced a couple of roster moves on Monday.

The team has signed linebacker Kamal Martin to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They waived guard Michael Jordan in a corresponding move.

Martin was a 2020 fifth-round pick by the Packers and started six of the 10 games he played for Green Bay during his rookie season. He has not appeared in any games this season.

The move to add Martin to the active roster comes after linebacker Shaq Thompson hurt his foot in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. Thompson was able to return to the game.

Jordan joined the Panthers as a waiver claim in September. The 2019 Bengals fourth-round pick did not play in any games for Carolina.

