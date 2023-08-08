Panthers sign K Matthew Wright

“Steady” Eddy Piñeiro has been feeling, well, a bit unsteady of late. So, the Carolina Panthers did something about it on Tuesday.

With Piñeiro currently dealing with a groin injury, the team signed kicker Matthew Wright. Per the team’s official announcement from reporter Darin Gantt, Piñeiro may not be able to participate in preseason play this summer.

Wright, 27, broke into the pros as undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. But it wouldn’t be until 2020, and after a short stint with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers, that the University of Central Florida product kicked in an official NFL game.

He has since played three seasons in the league, also picking up stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 and splitting his 2022 campaign between the Kansas City Chiefs and Steelers. Wright has converted on 40 of his 46 career field goal tries and 35 of his 37 extra point attempts.

To make room for Wright’s addition, the Panthers waived rookie offensive tackle BJ Wilson.

