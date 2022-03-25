Safety Juston Burris will be back in Carolina for the 2022 season.

The Panthers announced that they have re-signed Burris to a one-year deal. No other terms of the deal were announced.

Burris initially joined the Panthers on a two-year deal in 2020 and has started 20 of the 23 games that he’s played since coming to the team. He has 51 tackles and two interceptions in those appearances. He has also spent time with the Browns and Jets since entering the league as a 2016 fourth-round pick of the AFC East club.

The Panthers have also signed Xavier Woods at safety this offseason to go with Jeremy Chinn at the back end of the defense.

Panthers re-sign Juston Burris originally appeared on Pro Football Talk