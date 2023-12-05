Panthers sign Justin McCray to active roster

Justin McCray started at left guard for the Panthers in their Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers after being elevated from the practice squad, but he's now a permanent member of the active roster.

The Panthers announced that they signed McCray off the practice squad on Tuesday. McCray had been called up for each of the last three Panthers games, which left him out of temporary elevations.

McCray signed with the Panthers this offseason after spending the last two years in Houston. He's also played for the Falcons, Browns, and Packers over the course of a career that has seen him play in 79 regular season games.

The Panthers also brought quarterback Jake Luton back to the practice squad. Wide receiver Matt Landers and linebacker Jordan Thomas were released from the practice squad to round out the day's moves.