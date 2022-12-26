Panthers sign Josh Norman to practice squad with Jaycee Horn undergoing wrist surgery

After working out cornerback Josh Norman on Monday, the Panthers signed him to their practice squad. The team announced the move with a video from Norman.

The Panthers needed help at the position with starting cornerback Jaycee Horn scheduled to undergo surgery for a broken wrist Tuesday. Panthers coach Steve Wilks did not rule out Horn’s return this season, and the team has not ruled out Horn for Sunday.

“I’ve seen certain scenarios where the surgery goes well and they are able to club it up and he can go play,” Wilks said, via David Newton of ESPN. “We have to wait and see exactly what the doctors and trainers say.”

Wilks said Norman won’t start Sunday, with Keith Taylor getting the job opposite C.J. Henderson, but Norman is expected to have a role.

“He has experience in this league,” Wilks said. “He brings veteran leadership. And most importantly I feel like he possesses DNA. He played for me. He understands the culture that we’ve tried to create here and the element of play that we’re looking for.

“I’m hoping he’s in well enough shape to where he can play for us this week.”

Norman, who played for the Panthers from 2012-15, started 14 games for the 49ers last season but has not played since.

