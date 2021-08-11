The Panthers added a veteran linebacker ahead of this week’s joint practices with the Colts.

Josh Bynes has signed with the team. The Panthers also announced that they have activated safety Lano Hill from the practice squad and released him.

Bynes spent last season in Cincinnati and started all 16 games that the Bengals played. He had 99 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Bynes opened his career with the Ravens in 2011 and spent three years there before moving on to the Lions and Cardinals. He returned to Baltimore for the 2019 season and has 477 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over his entire NFL career.

Panthers sign Josh Bynes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk