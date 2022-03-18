Panthers sign Johnny Hekker

Longtime Rams punter Johnny Hekker has found his new home.

Hekker will be signing with the Panthers, the team announced.

The 32-year-old Hekker has played his entire 10-year career with the Rams and has been a first-team All-Pro four times. But the Rams cut him this week, and now the Panthers have agreed to terms to bring him to Carolina.

Hekker averaged a career-low 44.2 yards per punt last season, but the Panthers still think he’ll be an upgrade for them.

