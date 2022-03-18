Breaking News:

QB Deshaun Watson getting fully guaranteed five-year, $230M contract from Browns

Panthers sign Johnny Hekker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Johnny Hekker
    Johnny Hekker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Longtime Rams punter Johnny Hekker has found his new home.

Hekker will be signing with the Panthers, the team announced.

The 32-year-old Hekker has played his entire 10-year career with the Rams and has been a first-team All-Pro four times. But the Rams cut him this week, and now the Panthers have agreed to terms to bring him to Carolina.

Hekker averaged a career-low 44.2 yards per punt last season, but the Panthers still think he’ll be an upgrade for them.

Panthers sign Johnny Hekker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories