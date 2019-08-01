Panthers sign Joey Slye, Rishard Cook

Safety Tre Boston is the biggest new name on the Panthers roster, but he has some company on the transaction wire Thursday.

The Panthers announced that they have signed guard Rishard Cook and kicker Joey Slye to the 90-man roster. Guard Dorian Johnson and linebacker Brandon Chubb were waived with injury designations in corresponding moves.

Cook was undrafted out of UAB this year. He tried out for the Colts at their rookie minicamp during the offseason.

Slye spent a few days on the Giants roster this month, but their need for healthy wide receivers led to his departure. The former Virginia Tech kicker has also spent time with the Buccaneers.

Graham Gano is the incumbent kicker for the Panthers and would likely have to struggle a great deal this summer for Slye to wind up as more than a camp leg.