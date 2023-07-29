Panthers sign Jake Luton

The Panthers have a fourth quarterback on the roster.

The team announced the signing of Jake Luton on Saturday morning. He joins Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, and Matt Corral in the team's quarterback room.

Luton was a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Jaguars and he made three starts during his rookie season. He was 60-of-110 for 473 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions in those appearances.

Luton moved on to the Seahawks and Dolphins before returning to Jacksonville last offseason. He spent time on the Saints practice squad during the regular season, but has not played in any games since those three starts.