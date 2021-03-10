Panthers re-sign J.J. Jansen

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Panthers have had the same long snapper for more than a decade and they aren’t planning to make a change in 2021.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the team has re-signed J.J. Jansen to a one-year deal. No other terms of the deal have been repoted.

Jansen signed with the Packers after going undrafted in 2008 and made his regular season debut after being traded to the Panthers in 2009. He has appeared in all 192 regular season games and seven postseason games that the Panthers have played since he joined the team.

Retired kicker John Kasay is the only player in Panthers history to play more games for the franchise than Jansen. If Jansen plays 30 more games for the team, he will take over the top spot.

Panthers re-sign J.J. Jansen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

