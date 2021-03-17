Panthers sign Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick will once again play for Matt Rhule.

Reddick, a pass rusher who played for Rhule at Temple, will now play for Rhule again with the Panthers. Reddick is signing with Carolina, according to multiple reports.

The Cardinals selected Reddick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft and he has spent the last four years playing for them. After being largely disappointing in his first three seasons, Reddick had by far his best year in 2020, recording 12.5 sacks.

Now Reddick will take that pass rushing prowess to Carolina, where he’ll play for a coach who knows him well.

