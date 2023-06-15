Cornerback Greg Mabin had a successful tryout at Panthers minicamp this week.

The Panthers announced that they have signed Mabin to their 90-man roster on Thursday. They waived defensive lineman Jalen Dalton earlier this week, so they did not need to make a corresponding move to add Mabin.

Mabin had 23 tackles in 11 games for the Titans over the last two seasons. He has also played for the Bills, 49ers, Bengals, and Jaguars since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He had 41 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 34 games across those stops.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Once the Panthers get to training camp, Mabin will compete for a spot in a position group that also includes Jaycee Horn, C.J. Henderson, Donte Jackson, Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, and Eric Rowe.

Panthers sign Greg Mabin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk