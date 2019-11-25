Panthers sign Greg Joseph to their practice squad

Joey Slye missed a 28-yard field goal late in the Panthers’ loss to the Saints on Sunday and head coach Ron Rivera said at his Monday press conference that the team would discuss options at kicker.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team did have kickers in for a workout Monday and agent Brett Tessler announced that his client Greg Joseph has signed to the team’s practice squad. Joseph was recently drafted in the XFL, but hasn’t signed with the upstart league so, unlike Josh Johnson, he remained free to play in the NFL.

Joseph was 17-of-20 on field goals and 25-of-29 on extra points with the Browns last season.

Slye also missed two extra points in the loss to New Orleans. He’s 19-of-26 on field goals and 22-of-26 on extra points for the Panthers this year.