Panthers sign Frankie Luvu

The Panthers added another player to their linebacker group on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of former Jet Frankie Luvu. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Luvu was not tendered as a restricted free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Jets. He had 59 tackles, six sacks, 16 quarterback hits, a safety, and a forced fumble in 40 games with the AFC East team.

The Panthers have made a couple of other free agent additions at linebacker this month. They secured deals with former Cardinal Haason Reddick and former Charger Denzel Perryman before moving on to negotiations with Luvu. Shaq Thompson is the top returning linebacker in Carolina.

