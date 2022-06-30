With training camp getting underway in about a month, the Panthers have taken care of some outstanding business on Thursday.

Carolina announced that linebacker Brandon Smith has signed his rookie deal.

A fourth-round pick out of Penn State, Smith is now under contract with the Panthers through 2025.

Smith is the fifth of Carolina’s six 2022 draft picks to sign. Only quarterback Matt Corral — selected at No. 94 overall in the third round — has yet to agree to terms on his rookie deal.

Panthers sign fourth-round pick Brandon Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk