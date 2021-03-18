Panthers to sign former Seahawks WR David Moore

Is this soon to be . . . Seattle South?

In following up his much-publicized signing of former Seahawks tight end Stephen Sullivan, ex-Seattle executive and current Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer went back and grabbed another old friend on Thursday evening. This time, as first reported by Bill Voth of Panthers.com, it’s David Moore.

Drafted by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, Moore had spent all four of his NFL seasons with the organization. He has played a total of 47 games, starting in 14, and amassed 1163 yards and 13 touchdowns on 78 receptions.

A speedster, Moore has an early beat on replacing the void left behind by the departed Curtis Samuel. He also took up a career-high eight carries for 61 yards in 2020, displaying some utility out of the backfield Carolina and offensive coordinator Joe Brady could look to tap into as they did with Samuel.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth $4.75 million over two years with $1.25 million guaranteed. Moore, as the depth chart currently stands, will presumably slot into the No. 3 spot, behind Robby Anderson and fellow Moore, DJ.