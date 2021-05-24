Panthers sign former Jaguars DT Caraun Reid, release LB Chris Orr

The Panthers have done some heavy remodeling to their interior defensive line rotation this offseason. After signing DaQuan Jones late in free agency and adding two more tackles in the draft, the team has also signed former Jaguars defensive tackle Caraun Reid.

A fifth-round pick by the Lions in the 2014 NFL draft, Reid (6-foot-2, 292 pounds) has jumped around a lot, playing for Detroit, Jacksonville, Arizona, Dallas and the Chargers. Reid has started 16 of his 54 career games and totaled 3.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for a loss so far.

To make room for Reid on the 90-man roster, the Panthers released second-year linebacker Chris Orr.

