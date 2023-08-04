Panthers sign former Eagles CB Mac McCain

After another set of post-practice workouts on Friday, the Carolina Panthers made an adjustment to their cornerbacks room this afternoon.

As announced by the team, former Philadelphia Eagle Franklin “Mac” McCain has now joined the fold over in Spartanburg. Undrafted rookie Colby Richardson, who was signed in May, was waived to make room for the addition.

McCain is a local product. The Greensboro, N.C. native attended James Benson Dudley High School and went on to play his college ball at North Carolina A&T State University from 2017 to 2019.

Following a COVID-cancelled campaign in 2020, he broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2021. McCain was then cut before the regular season and later claimed by the Eagles on Sept. 7.

The six-foot, 175-pounder appeared in two games for Philadelphia, both against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. He recorded 13 snaps on special teams in the Week 3 contest from 2021 and 31 total (11 defensive) in the season finale in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire