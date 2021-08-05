Panthers sign former Cowboys RB Rod Smith, release rookie punter

The Panthers have made a couple of roster moves prior to today’s training camp practice. The team just announced that they’ve signed former Cowboys running back Rod Smith – not to be confused with current Carolina running back Rodney Smith – nor the former Pro Bowl Broncos receiver.

This Smith played his college football at Ohio State, where he racked up 549 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and a couple more through the air. Smith went undrafted in 2015 and got his first gig in the NFL with the Seahawks. After Seattle waived him in October, Dallas picked him up and he stayed with the Cowboys four years. He’s also spent time with the Giants, Titans and the Raiders. All in all, he’s played in 55 games at this level, totaling 101 rushes for 364 yards and five touchdowns.

To make room for Smith on the 90-man roster, the Panthers released rookie punter Oscar Draguicevich.

