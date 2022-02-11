Panthers sign former Cowboys draft pick to futures deal

Friday really should’ve been a holiday for everyone in the Carolina Panthers organization considering the momentous news the night prior. Alas, they were still at work anyway.

As reported by team scribe Darin Gantt, the Panthers signed defensive end Joe Jackson to a reserve/future deal early this afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 278-pounder was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. A Homestead, Fla. native and subsequent University of Miami Hurricane, he’d amass 23.0 sacks and 35.5 tackles for a loss over his three-year collegiate career.

Jackson played in just five games for the Cowboys in his rookie campaign, totaling four tackles in 71 defensive snaps. After being waived by Dallas just days prior to the 2020 regular season, he’d be claimed by the Cleveland Browns and went on to appear in three contests.

Most recently, as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson hit the field for 12 outings while collecting 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2021.

Related

Listen: Sam Mills III gets the call for his father's Hall of Fame election Panthers losing third coach this week to another lateral move

List