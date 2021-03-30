Panthers sign former BYU receiver Micah Simon

Mark Lane
1 min read
The Carolina Panthers continue adding to their receiving corps.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Panthers signed former BYU receiver Micah Simon.

Simon was unable to participate in BYU’s pro day in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic obliterated that chance. However, he was able to participate in BYU’s 2021 pro day with former quarterback Zach Wilson. Simon caught passes from the top quarterback prospect and also posted a reported 4.34 40-yard dash time.

The 6-1, 195-pound receiver caught 90 passes for 1,109 yards and five touchdowns in his four seasons with the Cougars. Simon even rushed 11 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Simon’s best season with BYU was in 2019 when he caught 51 passes for 616 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. The former Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne product also rushed five times for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Carolina Panthers 2021 free agency: One thing to like about every signing so far

