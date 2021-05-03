The Panthers coaching staff worked the Senior Bowl this year and that may have helped pave the way for a pair of their undrafted free agent signings over the weekend.

Carolina announced five signings, including the additions of Grambling offensive lineman David Moore and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher. Both those players were on their Senior Bowl roster earlier this year.

Signing Moore also gave them two players with the same name on their roster. Wide receiver David Moore signed as a free agent this offseason, but the size difference — the rookie tips the scales at 350 pounds — makes it unlikely that anyone will confuse the two players.

The Panthers also announced the signings of Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich, Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke, and Alabama-Birmingham running back Spencer Brown.

Panthers sign five undrafted free agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk