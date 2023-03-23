Panthers re-sign Eddy Piñeiro to 2-year deal, release Zane Gonzalez

The Carolina Panthers have chosen their kicker.

As first reported by ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team has re-signed Eddy Piñeiro to a two-year deal. Then, just moments later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team informed fellow place kicker Zane Gonzalez of his release.

Following another summer of uncertainty at the position, one in which Gonzalez sustained a season-ending groin injury warming up during exhibition play, the Panthers signed Piñeiro right before Week 1—on Aug. 31, 2022.

The 27-year-old proceeded to have a career campaign—booting through 33 of his 35 field goal attempts and 30 of his 32 extra point tries. Piñeiro’s 94.3-percent conversion rate ranked second in the NFL this past season amongst all qualifiers.

Gonzalez, who would’ve been entering the second season of his own two-year extension, will now hit the open market. According to Rapoport, Gonzalez has healed from the setback—which occurred on the sideline during the preseason tilt against the Buffalo Bills.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who has a prior history with Piñeiro, was presumably a key factor in the decision.

Related

Panthers P Johnny Hekker jokes about team's signings of red-headed free agents Panthers hire Devin Fitzsimmons as new assistant special teams coach Panthers finish 4th in Rick Gosselin's 2022 NFL Special Teams Rankings

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire