Panthers sign DT Daviyon Nixon back to active roster

Well, that didn’t take too long.

On Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced they’ve signed defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon back to their active roster. The second-year defender officially rejoins the group following a bit of early-season shuffling.

Nixon was waived back on Sept. 5, when the team had to make room for an incoming free-agent signee and fellow defensive lineman—Henry Anderson. Just a day later, after clearing waivers, Nixon was added to the Carolina’s practice squad to begin the 2022 regular season.

This past Saturday, right before their Week 3 matchup against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints, the 23-year-old was elevated from the practice squad to the game day roster. He notched one tackle (a stop) over nine snaps in the 22-14 victory.

His addition gets the Panthers back up to 53 men. The day prior, they waived linebacker Arron Mosby—who served as the team’s standard elevation for the first two weeks.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire