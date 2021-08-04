Panthers sign Doug Middleton, waive Mason Stokke

The Panthers have continued to make moves after cutting safety J.T. Ibe for his dangerous hit to the head of receiver Keith Kirkwood during Tuesday’s practice.

Carolina announced Wednesday morning that the club has signed safety Doug Middleton.

Middleton spent last season bouncing between the Jaguars’ practice squad and active roster. He appeared in 10 games for Jacksonville and ended up playing 43 percent of the club’s special teams snaps.

Middleton entered the league in 2016, signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State. He’s also spent time with the Dolphins and Titans. Overall, he’s appeared in 24 games with four starts.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers have waived fullback Mason Stokke. The Panthers signed Stokke in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin.

