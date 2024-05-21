Panthers sign DL Junior Aho as international roster exemption

The Carolina Panthers, who entered the week with 89 players on their current roster, made an addition on this afternoon. But their roster still technically stands at 89.

That’s because the addition was defensive tackle Junior Aho—who comes by way of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. The Panthers, per the league’s transaction wire, signed the French defender on Monday.

After a year at New Mexico Military Institute, the Nice, France native transferred to Southern Methodist University (SMU), beginning in 2020. He played three seasons for Mustangs—recording 43 total tackles (7.5 for a loss), 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Aho signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2022 through the IPPP. He would later be waived during that summer and signed back on as a member of the team’s practice squad for the 2023 campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder will not count towards Carolina’s offseason 90-man roster limit nor the practice squad limit if he makes the group later this year.

