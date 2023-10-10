Panthers sign Dicaprio Bootle to 53-player roster

The Panthers signed cornerback Dicaprio Bootle to the 53-player roster Tuesday, the team announced.

Bootle was out of practice squad elevations after playing the past three weeks.

The Panthers were carrying only 52 active players awaiting the return on several players from injured reserve.

Carolina has depth issues at the position with Jaycee Horn still on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and Donte Jackson inactive last week with a shoulder injury.

Bootle entered the league as an undrafted rookie from Nebraska. He spent his first two seasons with the Chiefs, appearing in seven games while in Kansas City.

He has played 56 snaps on special teams with the Panthers this season.

The team also announced it waived cornerback Sam Webb, who signed off the Raiders' practice squad earlier this year. Webb was active for the first time Sunday.

The Panthers signed defensive tackle Jayden Peevy to the practice squad to fill the spot Bootle vacated there. Peevy, from Texas A&M, was in camp with the Titans this summer after spending most of last year on their practice squad.