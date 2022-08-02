Panthers sign Devin Jones, waive Andrew Parchment

The Panthers moved to add some depth to their defensive backfield on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Devin Jones to their 90-man roster. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment was waived in a corresponding move.

Jones is a local product who went to high school near Charlotte and went to UNC Pembroke for college. He had five interceptions and four kickoff returns for touchdowns in 44 games at the school.

The Panthers got Jaycee Horn back on the practice field this week after he was activated from the physically unable to perform list. Donte Jackson, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor, Myles Hartsfield, Chris Westry, Kalon Barnes, Madre Harper, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, and Duke Dawson are also in the mix.

