Panthers sign David Sharpe to active roster

The Panthers filled an open spot on their 53-man roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed tackle David Sharpe off of their practice squad. Sharpe signed to the practice squad on September 1 after failing to make the Ravens this summer.

Sharpe played in three games for the Ravens last season and he has appeared in 34 other games for the Raiders, Texans, and Commanders since entering the league as a 2017 Raiders fourth-round pick.

The Panthers also announced that they have signed defensive lineman Chris Wormley and defensive back Dicaprio Bootle to the practice squad. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth was released from that part of the roster to round out the day's moves.