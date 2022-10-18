Panthers sign Chandler Wooten off Cardinals’ practice squad

The Panthers signed linebacker Chandler Wooten off the Cardinals’ practice squad Tuesday, the team announced. He fills the roster spot created by Monday’s trade of receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona.

Wooten, an undrafted rookie from Auburn, provides depth at a position where Frankie Luvu and Cory Littleton are injured.

Wooten’s preseason with the Cardinals included an interception against the Ravens.

The Panthers also announced they added three players to the practice squad Tuesday. They brought back running back Spencer Brown, who was waived with an injury designation out of the preseason.

Brown, originally an undrafted rookie from UAB, spent last season on the practice squad.

Defensive end Raequan Williams and outside linebacker Delontae Scott also joined the practice squad.

Williams has spent time with Philadelphia and Jacksonville in his career and had a sack for the Eagles in 2020.

Scott has had stints with Green Bay and Pittsburgh.

To make room for them on the practice squad, the Panthers released defensive end Austin Larkin, tight end Josh Babicz and running back John Lovett.

