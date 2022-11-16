Panthers sign CB T.J. Carrie to practice squad

The Carolina Panthers got just what they needed on Tuesday . . . another player whose first name is a pair of initials that end with a “J.” Oh, and he’s also a cornerback—which is something they actually do need.

As first reported by Darin Gantt on Tuesday evening, the Panthers signed T.J. Carrie to their practice squad. The move comes one day after the team placed starter Donte Jackson, who sustained a torn Achilles tendon in last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, on injured reserve.

Carrie is now in his ninth-year as a pro. The Ohio University product first broke into the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2014.

He’d go on to spend his first four seasons there—amassing 205 combined tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles over 60 games. Carrie then moved on to play with the Cleveland Browns from 2018 to 2019 and then the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and 2021.

To make room for his addition, Carolina released safety Kenny Robinson Jr.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire