Panthers sign CB Sam Webb off Raiders practice squad

The Panthers are expected to be without Jaycee Horn for an extended period of time and they added another cornerback to their 53-man roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed Sam Webb off of the Raiders practice squad. There was no corresponding move needed to open a spot for Webb in Carolina.

Webb made the Raiders as an undrafted rookie last year and appeared in all 17 games. He made three starts and had 36 tackles, a forced fumble, and three passes defensed. He also had five tackles and an interception in this year's preseason, but didn't make the cut to 53 players in Vegas.

Donte Jackson, C.J. Henderson, Troy Hill, and D'Shawn Jamison are the other corners for the Panthers.