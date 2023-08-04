Panthers sign CB Mac McCain

Cornerback Mac McCain is the newest member of the Panthers.

The Panthers announced McCain's signing on Friday afternoon. Cornerback Colby Richardson was waived in a corresponding move.

McCain entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2021. He joined the Eagles as a waiver claim and played in two games for them during his rookie season. He had three tackles in those appearances.

McCain returned to the Broncos later in the 2021 season and then rejoined the Eagles as a member of their practice squad for the last two seasons. He spent time with the Lions this offseason.

Richardson signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May.