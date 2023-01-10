Panthers sign CB Herb Miller to futures deal

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers signed nine players fresh off their 2022 campaign. On Tuesday, they inked another—and a former Super Bowl champion, at that.

As announced by the team this afternoon, cornerback Herb Miller has been added on a reserve/futures deal.

The 25-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Miller played in 13 games there between 2021 and 2022—amassing six tackles as well as a 48-yard return off a fumble recovery.

Prior to that stint, the Florida Atlantic University product broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He would be waived by the organization prior to the start of that regular season.

Miller then stuck on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, starting as a practice squad member in December of 2019. He saw his first NFL action during Tampa Bay’s 2020 Super Bowl run, where he totaled five tackles and an interception over four games.

