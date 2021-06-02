Panthers sign C.J. Saunders, waive Tommy Stevens

The Panthers have signed receiver C.J. Saunders, the team announced Tuesday night. They cut quarterback Tommy Stevens in a corresponding move.

Stevens spent most of last season on the Panthers’ practice squad. He entered the league as a seventh-round draft choice of the Saints in 2020.

Stevens, 24, saw action for the Panthers against the Saints in the 2020 season finale. He rushed four times for 24 yards in five offensive snaps.

Saunders walked on at Ohio State as a cornerback in 2016 before transitioning to receiver and earning a scholarship in 2017. In two seasons, he had 294 receiving yards and one touchdown on 27 receptions. He was named a captain in 2019 before missing the season due to injury.

Saunders, who went undrafted in 2020, went to rookie minicamp with Atlanta this spring.

