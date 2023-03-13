The White Rhino will not roam elsewhere.

As announced on Monday night, the Carolina Panthers will be re-signing center Bradley Bozeman. Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is a three-year pact worth $18 million.

Bozeman first signed on with the Panthers last offseason—on a bargain of a one-year, $2.8 million agreement. While he did not begin the season as part of the starting lineup, the 28-year-old would eventually earn his way in.

That opportunity came in Week 7, slotting into center in place of an injured Pat Elflein. From that win on, Bozeman helped established a nasty, ground-and-pound offensive identity for Carolina.

He did not miss a single offensive snap to close out the 2022 campaign. Per Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound hog molly allowed 12 pressures through 311 opportunities while recording a 67.3 run-blocking grade—the second-highest of his career.

Bozeman’s return now solidifies the entire starting front—alongside left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, left guard Brady Christensen, right guard Austin Corbett and right tackle Taylor Moton.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire