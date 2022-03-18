Panthers sign Bradley Bozeman

The Panthers have taken care of a lot of business on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed former Ravens center Bradley Bozeman to a one-year contract. No other terms were disclosed.

Bozeman’s signing comes after the team announced deals with punter Johnny Hekker and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis. They also signed wide receiver DJ Moore to a contract extension.

Bozeman was a 2018 sixth-round pick for the Ravens and he’s started 51 regular season and playoff games over the last three seasons. He was at left guard for the first two of those seasons before moving to center in 2021.

The Panthers have also added guard Austin Corbett to the offensive line, but none of the team’s moves this week have changed the makeup of their quarterback room and that’s the move most are waiting to see in Carolina.

