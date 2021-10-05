Panthers sign back G Michael Jordan

Do you think the Carolina Panthers will be playing The Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius” for their introductions at Bank of America Stadium this week?

Well, probably not, but they’ve now set the stage for the return of Michael Jordan.

Less than 24 hours from when they waived him, the Panthers announced on Tuesday that they’ve brought back the 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive lineman. Jordan was booted off the roster on Monday to make room for the elevation of linebacker Kamal Martin, who will presumably provide some depth following the foot injury to starter Shaq Thompson.

The third-year guard initially signed on with Carolina on Sept. 1 following his departure from the Cincinnati Bengals. The former fourth-round pick started in 19 of his 27 games for the Bengals between 2019 and 2020.

Jordan, however, has yet to be activated by the Panthers during the regular season. He had been ruled inactive in each of the team’s first four contests of 2021.

