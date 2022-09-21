The Panthers filled one of the open spots on their active roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Arron Mosby off of their practice squad. They had two open spots on the active roster after placing kick returner Andre Roberts and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy on injured reserve in recent days.

Mosby played 16 special teams snaps for the Panthers in last Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Giants. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State this offseason.

The Panthers also announced that they filled Mosby’s spot on the practice squad by signing veteran defensive tackle Frank Herron.

Panthers sign Arron Mosby to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk