Panthers sign another ex-Saints quarterback for training camp

Andy Dalton isn’t the only former New Orleans Saints quarterback to sign with the Carolina Panthers this summer. KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reports that the Panthers added Jake Luton to their training camp roster as another candidate to back up Bryce Young, who was recently named their starter.

You’d be forgiven for needing a minute to recall Luton’s name and jersey number. The former Oregon State and Idaho quarterback signed with the Saints practice squad last year after Jameis Winston was injured, though he never got into a game or threw a pass for New Orleans. He initially returned on a reserve/future deal this spring but was let go after the Saints picked Jake Haener in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, simplifying their quarterback situation.

But neither Dalton nor Luton should be expected to play much against the Saints this year. Young, the first overall draft pick in this year’s draft, was named the starter at the beginning of Carolina’s training camp. He’ll face off with the New Orleans defense in a high-profile Monday night game in Week 2 of the regular season that could have serious ramifications on the NFC South division title race.

More Uncategorized!

Saints rookies A.T. Perry, Anthony Johnson cleared for training camp

These NFL power rankings rank the Saints second-best in the NFC South

CBS Sports says that the Saints had one of the worst offseasons in NFL

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire