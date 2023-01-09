Panthers sign 9 players on Monday

Less than 24 hours after the book on their 2022 season closed, the Carolina Panthers got started writing their new one. And they began by allowing a bunch of their players to write their names on new deals.

As announced by the team on Monday afternoon, the Panthers have signed nine players to contracts for the 2023 campaign. Of the nine inked were tight ends Giovanni Ricci and Stephen Sullivan—who were set to become exclusive-rights free agents heading into the offseason.

Ricci fist joined Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Western Michigan University. He’s gone on to appear in 31 games for the Panthers between 2021 and 2022—amassing eight receptions for 100 yards.

Sullivan, before moving over to Charlotte in 2021, was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. He’s caught two passes for 46 yards over 17 games.

The team also signed seven members of the practice squad to futures deals. They are as follows:

OL Deonte Brown

RB Spencer Brown

DE Kobe Jones

LB Arron Mosby

WR C.J. Saunders

DT Raequan Williams

WR Derek Wright

Related

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: We've had agents reach out to us about HC job Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: There may be other opportunities

List

What we learned from Panthers' pack-up day

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire