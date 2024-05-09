Advertisement

Panthers sign all 7 of their 2024 draft picks

anthony rizzuti
·1 min read

All for one and one for all!

On Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced they’ve signed all seven of their 2024 NFL draft picks. The deals come just in time, too—with the team beginning rookie minicamp tomorrow.

The biggest contract of the class belongs to University of South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, the final pick of the first round. Carolina, whose first selection was originally in the 33rd overall spot, traded up to No. 32—securing Legette as well as the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Per Spotrac, the projected contracts for each pick are as follows:

Pick (Round)

Years

Total value

Average annual value

Signing bonus

WR Xavier Legette

32 (1)

4*

$12,357,176

$3,089,294

$5,807,036

RB Jonathon Brooks

46 (2)

4

$8,417,082

$2,104,271

$2,941,512

LB Trevin Wallace

72 (3)

4

$5,959,836

$1,489,959

$1,154,424

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

101 (4)

4

$4,894,236

$1,223,559

$874,236

CB Chau Smith-Wade

157 (5)

4

$4,343,984

$1,085,996

$323,984

DL Jaden Crumedy

200 (6)

4

$4,196,424

$1,049,106

$176,424

LB Michael Barrett

240 (7)

4

$4,114,300

$1,028,575

$94,300

With the exception of Brooks, who is still recovering from an ACL injury, each rookie is expected hit the field on Friday and Saturday. Brooks believes he’ll be healthy and ready to go by training camp.

