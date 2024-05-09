Panthers sign all 7 of their 2024 draft picks
All for one and one for all!
On Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced they’ve signed all seven of their 2024 NFL draft picks. The deals come just in time, too—with the team beginning rookie minicamp tomorrow.
The biggest contract of the class belongs to University of South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, the final pick of the first round. Carolina, whose first selection was originally in the 33rd overall spot, traded up to No. 32—securing Legette as well as the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.
Per Spotrac, the projected contracts for each pick are as follows:
Pick (Round)
Years
Total value
Average annual value
Signing bonus
WR Xavier Legette
32 (1)
4*
$12,357,176
$3,089,294
$5,807,036
RB Jonathon Brooks
46 (2)
4
$8,417,082
$2,104,271
$2,941,512
LB Trevin Wallace
72 (3)
4
$5,959,836
$1,489,959
$1,154,424
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
101 (4)
4
$4,894,236
$1,223,559
$874,236
CB Chau Smith-Wade
157 (5)
4
$4,343,984
$1,085,996
$323,984
DL Jaden Crumedy
200 (6)
4
$4,196,424
$1,049,106
$176,424
LB Michael Barrett
240 (7)
4
$4,114,300
$1,028,575
$94,300
With the exception of Brooks, who is still recovering from an ACL injury, each rookie is expected hit the field on Friday and Saturday. Brooks believes he’ll be healthy and ready to go by training camp.