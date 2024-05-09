Panthers sign all 7 of their 2024 draft picks

All for one and one for all!

On Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced they’ve signed all seven of their 2024 NFL draft picks. The deals come just in time, too—with the team beginning rookie minicamp tomorrow.

The biggest contract of the class belongs to University of South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, the final pick of the first round. Carolina, whose first selection was originally in the 33rd overall spot, traded up to No. 32—securing Legette as well as the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Per Spotrac, the projected contracts for each pick are as follows:

Pick (Round) Years Total value Average annual value Signing bonus WR Xavier Legette 32 (1) 4* $12,357,176 $3,089,294 $5,807,036 RB Jonathon Brooks 46 (2) 4 $8,417,082 $2,104,271 $2,941,512 LB Trevin Wallace 72 (3) 4 $5,959,836 $1,489,959 $1,154,424 TE Ja’Tavion Sanders 101 (4) 4 $4,894,236 $1,223,559 $874,236 CB Chau Smith-Wade 157 (5) 4 $4,343,984 $1,085,996 $323,984 DL Jaden Crumedy 200 (6) 4 $4,196,424 $1,049,106 $176,424 LB Michael Barrett 240 (7) 4 $4,114,300 $1,028,575 $94,300

With the exception of Brooks, who is still recovering from an ACL injury, each rookie is expected hit the field on Friday and Saturday. Brooks believes he’ll be healthy and ready to go by training camp.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire