Panthers sign 4th rookie minicamp invitee on Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers were hard at work on Tuesday—both on and off the field.

After announcing the additions of six players and hitting the practice field for a bit early this afternoon, the team officially signed linebacker Ayinde “Ace” Eley. Eley was one of 17 men invited to participate in this past weekend’s rookie minicamp.

An undrafted rookie, Eley played his last two seasons of college ball at Georgia Tech—where he amassed 208 total tackles (13.0 for a loss), 4.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defensed over 23 games. The 6-foot-3, 233-pounder earned Second-Team All-ACC honors for his efforts from the 2022 campaign.

Prior to his time in Atlanta, Eley played four seasons at the University of Maryland. Between 2017 and 2020, he recorded 111 total tackles and a pair of interceptions in 26 outings.

Eley joins wide receivers Gary Jennings and Marquez Stevenson, offensive tackle BJ Wilson, defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson, linebacker Jordan Thomas and safety Xavier Scott as the newest members of the Carolina roster.

The Panthers, additionally, waived undrafted rookie safety Nico Bolden.

