Panthers sign 2 WRs to practice squad on Wednesday

The Carolina Panthers filled a couple of empty spots on their practice squad this afternoon.

As reported by Darin Gantt of Panthers.com on Wednesday, the team has added wideouts Cam Sims and Jalen Camp to the group. The two pass catchers now account as the 14th and 15th members of the practice squad, which lost fellow receiver Matt Landers and outside linebacker Jordan Thomas yesterday.

Sims, a University of Alabama product, cracked into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2018. The 6-foot-5, 214-pounder recorded five seasons in the nation’s capital, where he reeled in 57 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns over 55 games.

He spent the summer with the Las Vegas Raiders and picked up a pair of practice-squad stints with the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles released Sims on Tuesday.

Camp, a former sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, played five games for the Houston Texans between 2021 and 2022. The 25-year-old was most recently a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.

