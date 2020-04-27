Panthers sign 17 undrafted rookies, including one of Rhule’s former players

The Panthers announced the signings of 17 undrafted free agents, and one of them is a former player for coach Matt Rhule.

Offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg played for Rhule for three seasons at Baylor.

Tecklenburg, a converted tight end, was set to retire from football until the Panthers offered him an opportunity to compete for a job. He started games at guard and center last season.

The other Panthers’ signings are Rice defensive end Myles Adams, Arkansas State receiver Omar Bayless, Ohio State offensive tackle Brandon Bowen, Montana Western linebacker Jason Ferris, Temple linebacker Sam Franklin, Ole Miss defensive back Miles Hartsfield, TCU receiver TreVontae Hights, Auburn offensive guard Mike Horton, Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack, Washington State center Frederick Mauigoa, Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr, Florida linebacker David Reese, Western Michigan tight end Giovanni Ricci, Ole Miss defensive tackle Austrian Robinson, Minnesota running back Rodney Smith and Fresno State tight end Cam Sutton.

Bowen missed most of 2017 and all of 2018 with injury, but he returned last season to start 13 games at right tackle. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

