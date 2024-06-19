Panthers shut out St. Albert in defensive standoff

Jun. 19—This season's success has been built upon Creston's pitching prowess and clean fielding. It was no different Monday as the Panthers (17-6, 11-2) shut out St. Albert (7-13) 2-0 in their sixth consecutive victory.

Three Creston pitchers have ERAs below two in pitching at least six games. Senior Cael Turner has a team-low 1.4 in six games. Junior Parker Varner has 1.51 in nine games pitched, and senior Dylan Hoepker has 1.6 in six games.

Ten players have pitched this season for the Panthers, but Turner, Varner and Hoepker combine for 146 of the team's 178 strikeouts.

Hoepker pitched Monday, continuing the success on the mound. Creston didn't allow a hit through the first four innings, Hoepker throwing five strikeouts in that time. Five batters grounded out, first basemen Sam Henry error-free against the Falcons. In the third inning, Hoepker struck out all three batters, the third on a full count.

Shortstop Cael Turner catches a fly ball.

Meanwhile on offense, the Panthers weren't faring as well. Three batters made it on base through three innings, but none could get further than second.

The Falcons pitcher, junior Cole Pekny, proved a formidable opponent for batters. He threw 54 strikes on 83 pitches for five strikeouts and no walks.

Finally in the third inning, Creston put a run on the board.

Henry was on first base, two outs on the board when Tanner Ray stepped up to bat. When Ray connected for a double, Henry took off around the bags for a score. Henry and Ray were both 2-3 at bat.

Sam Henry slides to third base.

In the fifth inning, the Falcons finally got a hit in on the Panthers, Mathew Stile getting a single. Cole Hobbs bunted the ball to put runners on first and second with only one out. A sacrifice hit by Connor Holly sent the runners to second and third, the Falcons in position to take the lead with a good hit. An out at first saw an end to the inning and the Falcons' first attempt at getting on the board.

They would try again in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Hoepker's pitching quality began to decline as he climbed over 100 pitches. He walked two runners who made it to second and third by stealing bases. With two runs and a potential lead-change on the line, Hoepker struck out the final batter to get out of another inning unscathed.

The Panthers scored their second and final run in the bottom of the sixth, catcher Tom Mikkelsen hitting a single and junior Brayden Schoon coming in as a courtesy runner.

The Falcons fielded a ground ball by Henry, throwing to get the out at first and turning for a double play. They tagged second base before Schoon got there, but with no runner at first, they needed a tag out. This mistake kept the inning going and allowed Schoon in to score for Mikkelsen on a single by designated hitter Mattias Schultes.

Courtesy runner Brayden Schoon rounds third base before scoring a run for Tom Mikkelsen on a hit by Mattias Schultes.

In the top of the seventh, Hoepker reached his pitch count as runners were on first and second with two outs. Varner came in to close out the game, but in a twist of fate, Hoepker would still deliver the final out, catching a fly ball as second baseman to end the game.

The Panthers remain one game behind Clarinda (13-2, 10-1) in Hawkeye 10 play. Both teams play one conference game before facing each other Thursday in Creston. The Panthers play at Shenandoah tonight.