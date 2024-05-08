Panthers shut out Centerville

May 8—In a night honoring the nine seniors of the Creston/Nodaway Valley soccer team, four of the five team goals were scored by seniors in a 5-0 shut out of visiting Centerville Monday.

The 2-7 Panthers wasted no time taking control of the game. Senior Keyana Peterson scored goal just five minutes into the game.

Creston was able to keep the ball on Centerville's side of the field for the majority of the game. The Big Reds took eight shots on goal during the game, all eight of them resulting in saves for sophomore goalkeeper Lea Stonebraker.

Senior Ashlyn Baker keeps the ball in bounds.

Senior Lydia Goins had the next goal for the Panthers and scored an additional goal later in the game. Goins leads the team in scoring this season with five. Peterson scored again against Centerville, making her the only other Panther with multiple goals.

Sophomore Lilly James scored her first of the season as well in the matchup.

With two matches left in the regular season, the girls travel to Knoxville Thursday and host Harlan Monday.

Senior Zoe Ralston fights for control of the ball.