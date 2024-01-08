Panthers have several interview requests, including Bengals coordinator Brian Callahan

The Panthers fired General Manager Scott Fitterer on Monday after firing head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 27. They began the process of filling the vacancies on Monday.

Carolina has requested an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, NFL Media reports.

Callahan just completed his 14th NFL season, his fifth in Cincinnati. He also has served as quarterbacks coach of the Lions and Raiders and began his career as an offensive coach with the Broncos.

The Panthers also have requested to talk to Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tillis and Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg, per NFL Media.

Tillis previously interviewed for the job.

He has spent 14 seasons with the Chiefs, three in his current role. Tillis also has worked as director of football administration (2017-20) and director of salary cap and football operations analytics (2014-16) after originally joining the club in 2010 as a salary cap/contract analyst.

He was the lead negotiator on Patrick Mahomes' contract.

Greenberg has been with the Bucs for 14 seasons, but 2023 was his first in his current role. He spent two seasons as the vice president of football administration after eight seasons as director of football administration and two seasons as the coordinator of football administration. He originally joined the club as player personnel assistant in 2010.